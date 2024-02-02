Carnival Jubilee Boots on Auction to Benefit Military Families

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy is inviting guests to support military families by auctioning off a special pair of Carnival Jubilee boots.

According to a press release, the boots are just like the handcrafted pair that Duffy wore while welcoming the first guests onboard the ship in Galveston in late December.

Carnival shared a video message from Duffy announcing the charitable fundraiser, which can be watched here.

The red, white and blue custom boots were handmade by Houston-based Parker Boot Company and were designed by Carnival designer Petu Kummala. Soon, the boots worn by Duffy will be on permanent display onboard the ship as home of many nods to its Texas homeport.

The second pair of Carnival Jubilee boots will be commissioned by Carnival for the person who makes the highest pledge donation to Carnival charitable partner Operation Homefront, a national non-profit organization that supports military families.

The boots would typically cost about $8,000, Carnival said, but 100 percent of the donations will go to Operation Homefront. If the winning bid exceeds $10,000, the company will add a seven-day cruise in a balcony stateroom on the Carnival Jubilee to the mix.

“These cowboy boots are an ultimate piece of Carnival regalia, and such a fun way to celebrate the arrival of our new Carnival Jubilee. Even more special though is the opportunity for someone to have the only other pair that will ever be made – and for a cause we’re all passionate about here at Carnival,” said Duffy.

“We’re proud to sail more veterans and military families than any other cruise line, and so proud that our guests support our causes generously.”

To pledge a bid for the boots, guests must email boots@carnival.com with the amount pledged, in addition to their name, phone number and VIFP number (if they have one).

The auction will run for three weeks, and Carnival will post updates daily on a special blog, which is available here.

Carnival will announce the highest pledged donation to Operation Homefront, and the winner of the boots, at Carnival Jubilee’s official naming ceremony.