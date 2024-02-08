Carnival Cruise Line Names Gwen Stefani as Godmother of Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line announced music superstar Gwen Stefani will serve as the godmother of the Carnival Jubilee, at a naming ceremony in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 24, according to a press release.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Gwen Stefani onto Carnival Jubilee so we can honor her as the ship’s godmother,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “She has demonstrated her commitment to our Carnival values, including promoting diversity and inclusion, supporting charitable causes, being a leader in her field, and of course, having fun. We are going to show her an enthusiastic welcome in only the way Carnival can when she joins us on February 24.”

“I am honored to be the godmother of the new Carnival Jubilee,” said Stefani. “Carnival is taking it to the next level of fun while being committed to children’s causes and supporting our military families and veterans.”

The invitation-only naming ceremony will be held onboard the ship. A portion of the event will be broadcast live on Carnival’s Facebook page starting on Feb. 24.