Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Carnival Firenze Leadership Team

Carnival Cruise Line announced the appointment of the senior officers and lead entertainment team members for its newest addition to the fleet, the Carnival Firenze, according to a press release.

Captain Crescenzo Palomba, Chief Engineer Rosario Capilli and Hotel Director Renil Kuruvilla are Carnival Firenze’s senior officers. Gordon Travis will serve as the ship’s entertainment director while Joey Boyes has been named the ship’s inaugural cruise director. The team will welcome their first guests aboard the Carnival Firenze from Long Beach, Calif. on April 25, 2024.

“Our inaugural team members launching Carnival Firenze are fortunate to work alongside some of the most skilled and experienced leaders in the cruise industry. This ship is a special addition to our fleet as we expand our operations on the West Coast, where we already embark more guests than any other cruise line. We have a unique opportunity to bring our signature FUN to a beautiful vessel inspired by the iconic city of Florence, Italy to our popular homeport of Long Beach. I’m certain this strong team is the perfect group to deliver this dynamic offering to our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Captain Palomba began working for Carnival in 1999 and has worked on 20 Carnival ships, including the Carnival Venezia, Carnival Dream, Carnival Valor, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Elation.

Chief Engineer Rosario Capilli joined Carnival as a second engineer in 1990. He has worked on 13 other Carnival ships, including Cthe arnival Horizon, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride and Carnival Vista.

Hotel Director Renil Kuruvilla joined Carnival in 2004, was promoted to hotel director in 2011 and has worked on 14 other Carnival ships, including the Carnival Venezia, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Conquest and Carnival Pride.

Entertainment Director Gordon Travis became an entertainment director for Carnival in 2016 and recently led entertainment on the Carnival Venezia.

Joey Boyes most recently served as cruise director on the Carnival Horizon and has also been cruise director on the Carnival Venezia and Carnival Panorama.

Caption: Captain Crescenzo Palomba, Chief Engineer Rosario Capilli and Hotel Director Renil Kuruvilla are Carnival Firenze’s senior officers