Carnival Cruise Line and Lord Nelson Launch New Brew

Carnival Cruise Line and Lord Nelson Brewery are celebrating 10 years of partnership with the launch of a new brew: Lord Nelson’s Smooth Sailing Cruising Ale, according to a press release.

This year, Smooth Sailing, the youngest member of The Lord’s ale family, has been upgraded to the status of “Cruising Ale” and will now be available on tap aboard the Carnival Splendor. Smooth Sailing is a refreshing, low-alcohol beverage brewed with Pilsner Malt and American Hop.

“I’d like to say cheers to a decade of our wonderful Lord Nelson Brewery partnership and raise a glass of this very special cruising-inspired beer,” said Carnival Cruise Line VP Kara Glamore. “We’re so excited that the new brew from this storied Sydney-based brewery is now being served on our Sydney-based ship, Carnival Splendor.”

Blair Hayden, founder and managing director of Lord Nelson, added: “We are very proud of our long and rich relationship with Carnival Cruise Line and it’s only fitting that the next ale to head onboard is our very own cruising brew.”

Carnival Cruise Line and the brewery began their collaboration in June 2014, with the launch of Thirsty Frog Summer Ale, which captures the spirit of a holiday at sea.

Photo: Kara Glamore and Blair Hayden cheers to the new brew onboard Carnival Splendor.