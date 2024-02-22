Carnival Announces New Pier Extension for Celebration Key

Carnival Corporation announced plans for a $100 million pier extension to double the arrival capacity of Celebration Key, the line’s exclusive destination set to open on Grand Bahama Island in the summer of 2025, according to a press release.

In addition to the two berths slated to be complete by 2025, the expansion will add two more berths, all set to cater to Carnival’s largest Excel Class ships when complete in 2026, the company said.

The expanded cruise pier will accommodate up to four Excel Class ships simultaneously and is projected to welcome approximately 4 million guests annually to Celebration Key by 2028.

Plans for pier extension were announced on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the 25th Annual Grand Bahama Business Outlook by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation in The Bahamas, I. Chester Cooper.

“As is fitting for our plans for Grand Bahama Island, our vision for Celebration Key is quite grand, and we’re already thinking about the next phase of expansion and development,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Building the second pier now allows us to implement growth plans and build itineraries with certainty, and signals to the local community just how important this development is to Carnival Cruise Line and the future of the island.”

“This is a momentous day for Grand Bahama and bodes extremely well for its future. The incredible level of new investment on the pier extension highlights the partnership between The Bahamas and Carnival Corporation and demonstrates the popularity of The Bahamas as a destination. Celebration Key will play a vital role in supporting the future prosperity of Grand Bahama and the country at large,” said Cooper.

“Carnival Corporation’s dedication to our island’s growth is both commendable and inspiring – we applaud their expanded investment in Celebration Key in Grand Bahama and welcome the imminent exponential boost to the Grand Bahama economy,” said Minister for Grand Bahama The Honourable Ginger Moxey M.P. “We are on the brink of an exciting chapter for Grand Bahama, with Carnival Corporation’s expansion opening doors to unprecedented possibilities for our residents. Let us collectively gear up for this transformative journey, as the spin-off opportunities are bound to bring about a wave of prosperity touching every corner of our beloved island.”