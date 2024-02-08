Twitter Facebook Linkedin
BVIPA Issues RFP for Port Consultancy Services

P&O Arvia in Tortola

The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Port Management Consultancy Services, according to a press release.

BVI Ports Authority is inviting all qualified individuals or entities experienced in port management to submit their responses to the Managing Director. The full document is available for download from the BVIPA’s website.

The project is expected to begin in March 2024 and will be executed on a full-time basis over an initial period of six to 12 months. Applicants will be required to demonstrate relevant expertise in the area of port consultancy services as well as submit references.

Ports Authority is seeking consultancy services on the management of a cargo operations port; several ferry terminals; and a cruise passenger port. 

 

