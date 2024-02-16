Buffalo Trace Selects Premium Barrel for Holland America Line

Holland America Line is introducing an exclusive single barrel select bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery, according to a press release.

Curated by Sazerac Master Blender Drew Mayville and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee Freddie Johnson, the offering will be available fleetwide in March while supplies last.

“We strive to share experiences with our guests that they won’t find anywhere else,” said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president of food, beverage and rooms divisions. “Collaborating with Buffalo Trace to craft a signature bourbon has been an incredible journey. Drew and Freddie guided us to select a barrel that will resonate with our guests and is the perfect representation of our two iconic brands.”

Holland America Line team members were invited to Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky to join Mayville and Johnson in the private barrel selection room, located in the Warehouse D.The group selected four barrels and then Mayville and Johnson guided them through a tasting. The group then chose a barrel that offers the distinct characteristics of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, featuring intense notes of oak and spice and a smooth, lingering finish.

“We aimed to select an expressive and distinctive barrel for Holland America Line, confident that their guests would enjoy trying something truly unique to the cruise line,” said Mayville.

The chosen barrel was filled on Dec. 21, 2015, and aged in Warehouse U on Floor 5, Rick 34. This barrel has been bottled and shipped fleetwide and will be available fleetwide in the Ocean Bar, where it will be served neat, on the rocks, or as an Old Fashioned.

Photo: Holland America Line team members were invited to Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky to join Mayville and Johnson in the private barrel selection room, located in the well-known Warehouse D.