Azamara Launches Wellness Voyages for 2024

Azamara Onward

Azamara Cruises has introduced new wellness at sea’ voyages that invite guests to extend their New Year’s resolutions into a full year of balance and mindfulness, according to a press release.

The cruise line’s wellness approach includes various onboard fitness programs, active shore excursions, spa treatments, and nutritious dining options designed to enrich guests’ minds, bodies, and souls during their voyages.

The cruise line’s curated shore excursions offer unique opportunities to explore destinations actively.

  • “Nine-night Croatia Intensive Voyage,” departing July 13, offers hiking the dramatic landscapes of Paklenica National Park in Zadar, Croatia.
  • “10-night Spain Intensive Voyage,” departing September 11, offers cycling through the Alvor Estuary to Portimão, Portugal.
  • “12-night Canada/New England Voyage,” departing October 12, offers a walking exploration of Saguenay Fjord National Park in Quebec, Canada.

 

Onboard, the fitness center  provides a variety of fitness classes, including Pilates, yoga, and indoor cycling, while the Sanctum Spa offers treatments, such as restorative massages, purifying facials, and healing acupuncture.

Azamara’s commitment to wellness extends to its culinary offerings, with a diverse menu that includes destination-inspired options as well as vegan and gluten-free choices to accommodate all dietary needs.

