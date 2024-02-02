Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Aurora Expeditions Gets B Corp Certification

Greg Mortimer

Aurora Expeditions started the year by achieving B Corp Certification, which was a three-year process said CEO Michael Health.

B Corps are certified businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, and who have made a legal commitment to balance purpose and profit. 

“That is core to our purpose and what drives us as ambassadors for the planet and sustainability,” he said.

Examples include a new supplier code of conduct and questionnaires to suppliers. From an employee point of view, the company has introduced more flexibility to work from home, and also has volunteer leave available for employees volunteering for causes they are passionate about, Heath said.

“We are also looking to do more local sourcing in the communities we operate in in South America and also the Arctic with our sustainable food program,” he added.

The new Sustainable Food Program includes locally-sourced organic fruit, vegetables and dairy products, free-range chicken and eggs, Argentinian grass-fed beef and more. All seafood will be certified by internationally recognized certifying bodies while fish eggs and tuna will be removed from menus due to concerns of overfishing and the need to protect ocean life.

