Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches One Week Sale for Solo Travelers

Atlas Ocean Voyages launched the “Adventure Is Your Valentine” special offer for solo travelers, with savings of up to $6,000 on select itineraries, according to a press release.

With the Solo Explorer Savings running from February 13 to 20, guests can save up to $6,000 in savings per stateroom. Single travelers can benefit from the Second Guest Sails Free offer before any additional promotional savings apply.

This promotion can be combined with our February Savings Event for those seeking more value. Solo explorers who book during this time will receive 50% of the promotional savings offered, listed per stateroom and based on double occupancy.

“We’re thrilled to offer solo travelers the opportunity to embark on unforgettable adventures at incredible savings,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages, “This special promotion is our way of celebrating the spirit of exploration and adventure this Valentine’s Day.”