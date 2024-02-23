Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces New Chefs for 2024 Epicurean Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a lineup of chefs and culinary experts for its 2024 Epicurean Expeditions, according to a press release.

Guests exploring the Mediterranean will be immersed in each destination’s culture, cuisine and wines through culinary demonstrations and tastings onboard led by acclaimed chefs and sommeliers. Ashore, together with a local guide, guests will explore farmers’ markets and sample regional cuisine.

On Atlas’ Epicurean Expeditions, guests can enjoy the Josper Grill Dining Experience at 7Aft Grill, a Yachtsman Cookoff challenge, culinary presentations, wine tastings and tastings led by expert chefs. Select expeditions will feature events hosted by a Tastes & Traditions Expert, providing insights into culinary heritage.

New Culinary experts for 2024 are:

Chef Philip “Ippy” Aiona onboard the World Traveller on May 27 and Jun 5, 2024

Julieta Davey onboard the World Navigator: April 28, the World Traveller: May 13, 2024, and the World Voyager: Oct 2, and 12, 2024

“We are thrilled to welcome back our esteemed culinary experts for the 2024 season, promising unforgettable experiences for every Epicurean explorer,” said President and CEO James A. Rodriguez. “Following the resounding success of our 2023 season, we are delighted to unveil an even more captivating lineup of culinary experts for 2024. From renowned chefs to passionate gastronomic artists, our Epicurean Expeditions are poised to deliver unforgettable experiences for every palate and adventurous spirit.”

In addition to new culinary experts, returning guests include: