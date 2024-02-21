APT to Charter Seabourn Expedition Ships

APT, a Australian-based tour and cruise operator, and Seabourn have announced an exclusive multi-year partnership that will “redefine luxury expedition cruising” for APT guests, according to a press release.

The announcement event, held in Sydney on Seabourn Odyssey on February 21, revealed APT will charter two of Seabourn’s vessels, the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, to destinations including: the UK, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, the Kimberley, and Antarctica in 2025.

APT Travel Group’s Chief Executive Officer, David Cox, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with Seabourn, to create unforgettable travel experiences for our guests. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both companies as we elevate the luxury experience for our guests in partnership with Seabourn.”

Seabourn’s President, Natalya Leahy, agreed, “We are delighted to join forces with APT, a trusted name in the travel industry renowned for its commitment to excellence. Seabourn is known for offering the pinnacle of ultra-luxury experiences, and we look forward to sharing this with APT guests. Together, we’re excited to offer travellers exclusive opportunities to explore the world in unprecedented luxury.”

Cruises are on sale now for Northern Europe, the Arctic and the Kimberley in 2025 with APT’s brand-new Antarctica itineraries set to launch in early March for 2026 departures.