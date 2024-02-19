Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Antigua Cruise Port Welcomes Carnival Venezia

Venezia in Antigua

Antigua Cruise Port welcomed Carnival Cruise Line’s Venezia, cruising into St. John’s for the first time, according to a press release.

The ship arrived carrying over 4,000 passengers while sailing its 12-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean voyage. The recently rebranded Vista Class ship is expected to visit St. John’s again in November.

A traditional plaque exchange ceremony took place during which the Officer In Charge at Antigua Cruise Port, Cynthia Jacobs Browne, accepted a gift from Captain Massimo Pennisi. 

“We are delighted to have Carnival Venezia alongside today. This visit is one of several that we anticipate from Carnival Cruise Line vessels this year, which reflects the growing demand for our destination and for cruise vacations.”

 

