Antarctica21 To Build New Ship Magellan Discoverer

Antarctica21 has announced an expedition newbuild, the Magellan Discoverer, set to join its fleet for the 2026-27 Antarctic season.

The ship will be a sister to the Magellan Explorer and built at ASENAV, and is a result of the increasing demand for their unique fly and cruise Antarctic expeditions, a model of polar travel pioneered by the Chilean company in 2003.

Jaime Vásquez, President of Antarctica21, said, “This ship is borne out of our unwavering commitment to meeting the rising expectations of our guests. Equipped with the latest technology, Magellan Discoverer supports our dedication to sustainability while offering seamless comfort for our travellers. With its modern elegance and advanced technical features, it provides an unparalleled travel experience in the spectacular Antarctic region.”

Claudio Bobadilla, Fleet Director at Antarctica21, added: “Leveraging our experience with Magellan Explorer and our successful collaboration with ASENAV, we are thrilled to embark on the Magellan Discoverer project. We are committed to innovating and setting new standards in expedition cruising. Several design enhancements have been developed, reflecting our learnings from building Magellan Explorer together. Our goal is to exceed the high standards expected by our guests. Magellan Discoverer will become a point of reference in the Antarctic tourism industry, and a point of pride for our team.”

The Magellan Discoverer has an innovative design built to high environmental standards, the company said.

The Magellan Discoverer has been enhanced with features including larger guest cabins, all with private balconies, and a wraparound walking deck offering 360-degree views of the polar landscapes.

Built to meet the stringent PC6 ice class specifications and welcoming up to a maximum of 76 guests on each Antarctic air-cruise, Magellan Discoverer will provide the perfect platform for Antarctica21’s small ship, fly-and-sail operations, the company added, in a statement.

The ship will feature MAN engines and a battery system from Corvus.