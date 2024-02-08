Ambassador Launches ‘Grab Some Ambassador Love’ Trade Incentive

Following the success of its “Grab a Grand” incentive, which saw five agents win £1,000 each in January, Ambassador announced a new incentive that will see one lucky agent a week win a range of prizes including a cruise.

The “Grab Some Ambassador Love” trade incentive runs from Monday, February 5, until March 3, 2024. All agents who book an Ambassador cruise sailing between April 7, 2024, and April 24, 2025, will be entered into a prize draw.

Prizes include:

Ambassador cruise for two, including a drinks package

A £250 voucher at an outlet of the winner’s choosing

A two-night UK break for two

£500 Ambassador voucher

To enter, agents simply need to make a booking and complete Ambassador’s online Travel Partner Incentive form or email their name, agency name, ABTA number and proof of booking to competitions@ambassadorcruiseline.com.

Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Following the success of our ‘Grab a Grand’ incentive, we’re continuing to show our appreciation to all our valued agent partners with this all-new incentive. Falling over Valentine’s Day, our ‘Grab Some Ambassador Love’ is a great opportunity for us to say thank you to them for their continued support. With our Agent Ship visit program for 2024 launched last week, it’s clear that agents are and will remain key to our ongoing efforts to broaden the appeal of the Ambassador brand as we look to welcome many more guests – including over 500 agents – onboard over the next 12 months.”