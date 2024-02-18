Ambassador Cruise Line Renews Partnership with ORCA

Ambassador Cruise Line has renewed its partnership with ORCA for a third year, with 23 new itineraries sailing in the 2024-25 season, according to a press release

Following the past year’s success, which saw 8,062 sea life sightings recorded by ORCA on Ambassador sailings, the upcoming season will feature ocean conservationists joining guests onboard the Ambience for 12 itineraries while the Ambition hosts a further 11 sailings.

Christian Verhounig, CEO, Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “I’m incredibly proud that we will be continuing our collaboration with our nominated charity partner ORCA for a third successive year. Sustainability is and will remain one of Ambassador Cruise Line’s core values, and the 23 dedicated ORCA itineraries in the 2024-25 season will see marine conservationists conduct essential research. With ORCA’s interactive education program continuing to be well-received by our guests, I’m delighted that ORCA and Ambassador will again work together to help guests understand the opportunity they have to help us in our joint mission to protect the oceans we sail in.”

Steve Jones, director of fundraising and operations at ORCA said: “The last two years with Ambassador have given us the opportunity to reach more important habitats and engage with more guests than we would have ever thought possible. Working aboard Ambience and Ambition is giving our Ocean Conservationists the chance to collect vital data about vulnerable habitats around the world, all whilst teaching guests about the role they can play themselves in keeping whales and dolphins safe. We’re so proud to be continuing our partnership for another year and can’t wait to hear about the incredible encounters the guests and crew have during their voyages across the world.”

2024-25 ORCA itinerary highlights include:

Multigenerational Iberian Treasures and North Africa – August 10 -22, 2024;

British Isles and Ireland Discovery – June 30, 2024 – July 14, 2024;

Springtime Azores, Madeira and North Africa – March 21, 2025 – April 11, 2025.

Each ORCA sailing will feature an interactive education program offering guests the opportunity to learn more about the marine environment. Ocean Conservationists activities range from lectures and Q&As to helping travelers spot and identify life that can be seen at sea.

Throughout 23 sailings across the 2024-25 season, the Ambience and Ambition will offer a range of educational materials focussed on whales and dolphins. These include the ORCA Ocean Watchers app, which allows guests to try their hand at being an Ocean Conservationist, and information about ORCA’s conservation programs detailing how they are working to protect sea life around the world.