Almaco Completes Two Projects for Carnival Jubilee

ALMACO has announced the successful completion of two major projects for the Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, according to a press release.

Meyer Werft and Carnival Cruise Line selected ALMACO to plan, design, build, supply, and commission all Carnival Jubilee’s provisioning areas.

The first project, finalized in October 2023, involved the turnkey delivery of all the ship’s provision stores.

Frédéric Vasseur, president of the catering division, stated: “The provision stores comply with the strictest USPH sanitation and safety requirements. The system is also highly efficient and has a patented door solution that has been developed together with a preferred partner of ALMACO.”

Another project involved the installation of fixed furniture, air supply connections, additional electrical work, ceiling enhancements and cabin finishing details in over 1,000 cabins on the Carnival Jubilee. A team of 26 carpenters and electricians from ALMACO achieved an installation rate of 15 cabins per day, with the project successfully delivered in December 2023.

Jean-Pierre Lepage, VP of Accommodation Modernizations at ALMACO, commented on the project’s completion: “Our team’s commitment allowed us to meet our targets. The completion of this project underscores ALMACO’s dedication to delivering quality solutions and agility to mobilize a large site team in a very short time.”

Lepage added: “The synergy between ALMACO, Meyer Group, and EMS Precab was instrumental in the project’s success. The effort put forth by our team, combined with the shipyard’s and our partners’ support, has resulted in an end-result we can all be proud of.”