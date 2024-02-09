Adora Cruises’ Second Ship To Get Upsized

Adora Cruises’ second newbuild will be slightly larger than the Adora Magic City.

According to a report from China Daily, the new vessel will be 17.4 meters longer than the 2023-built sister ship.

Currently under construction at China State Shipbuilding Company’s Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Yard in Shanghai, the cruise ship is scheduled to enter service in 2025.

At 141,000 gross tons, the newbuild will be roughly five percent larger than the 135,500-ton Adora Magic City, the report added.

Citing shipyard sources, China Daily also said that the new vessel will feature an optimized interior layout, in addition to enhanced facilities.

“China State Shipbuilding Company will continuously make efforts to enhance the second cruise ship’s design, craftsmanship, construction and facilities to achieve higher quality, greater efficiency and lower cost,” the report concluded.

With its construction started in August 2022, the second China-made cruise ship currently has 75 percent of its design workload finished, while 58 percent of the production design was completed.

Both the 2025 newbuild and the Adora Magic City feature a basic project based on Carnival Corporation’s Vista class.

Built to serve the Chinese domestic market, the vessels offer a series of customized features, including an expanded shopping area and a series of alterantive restaurants.

After five years in the making, the Adora Magic City kicked off a series of short cruises to the Far East departing from Shanghai in January.

Also built at the Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Yard, the 4,200-guest ship became the first large cruise ship ever constructed in China.

In addition to the two newbuilds, Adora Cruises also operates the former Costa Mediterranea. Now named Mediterranea, the 2003-built ship is offering a series of short cruises departing from Tianjin.