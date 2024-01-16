World’s Largest Cruise Ships Meet in CocoCay

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas and the Wonder of the Seas met in the Bahamas earlier this week.

Currently serving as the world’s largest cruise ships, the vessels docked simultaneously at the company’s private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay.

After assuming the title in 2023, the Icon of the Seas is currently the largest cruise ship in the world at over 250,000 tons.

Part of a new ship class, the vessel was delivered to Royal Caribbean last November. Visiting CocoCay during one of its short preview cruises, the Icon is being prepared to kick off its maiden season later this month.

Starting on Jan. 27, the 365-meter-long ship is scheduled to offer a series of week-long sailings to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.

In addition to weekly visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Icon’s schedule includes many popular ports in the region, including St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and St. Kitts.

At 250,800 tons, the Icon of the Seas was built by the Meyer Turku in Finland, and can accommodate over 5,610 guests at double occupancy, in addition to 2,350 crew members.

Previously serving as the largest cruise ship of the world until 2023, the Wonder of the Seas is offering week-long cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

Slightly bigger than its sister ships, the 227,627-ton vessel is part of the Oasis Class and entered service in early 2022.

Sailing from its Florida homeport every Sunday, the 5,448-guest vessel offers different itineraries to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.

The recent arrival in CocoCay was part of a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that also features visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico, as well as Isla de Roatán, in Honduras.

During its year-round program in the region, the Wonder of the Seas also sails to Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Labadee, and more.