Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

World’s Largest Cruise Ships Meet in CocoCay

Wonder and Icon

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas and the Wonder of the Seas met in the Bahamas earlier this week.

Currently serving as the world’s largest cruise ships, the vessels docked simultaneously at the company’s private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay.

After assuming the title in 2023, the Icon of the Seas is currently the largest cruise ship in the world at over 250,000 tons.

Part of a new ship class, the vessel was delivered to Royal Caribbean last November. Visiting CocoCay during one of its short preview cruises, the Icon is being prepared to kick off its maiden season later this month.

Starting on Jan. 27, the 365-meter-long ship is scheduled to offer a series of week-long sailings to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.

In addition to weekly visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Icon’s schedule includes many popular ports in the region, including St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and St. Kitts.

At 250,800 tons, the Icon of the Seas was built by the Meyer Turku in Finland, and can accommodate over 5,610 guests at double occupancy, in addition to 2,350 crew members.

Previously serving as the largest cruise ship of the world until 2023, the Wonder of the Seas is offering week-long cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

Slightly bigger than its sister ships, the 227,627-ton vessel is part of the Oasis Class and entered service in early 2022.

Sailing from its Florida homeport every Sunday, the 5,448-guest vessel offers different itineraries to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.

The recent arrival in CocoCay was part of a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that also features visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico, as well as Isla de Roatán, in Honduras.

During its year-round program in the region, the Wonder of the Seas also sails to Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Labadee, and more.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.