Windstar Partners with Jerne to Expand Social Marketing Reach

Windstar Cruises announced a partnership with Jerne to expand its social media reach, according to a press release.

With a network of creators in 91 countries, the partnership with Jerne can help the cruise line reach 2.7 billion consumers around the world.

“The creator economy represents an incredible and untapped market for us,” said Janet Bava, chief commercial officer at Windstar Cruises. “Particularly when we look at driving new-to-cruise and new-to-Windstar, there is no marketing channel that has the same organic, authentic reach as social media through our travel advisor partners and now through our creator partners.”

To celebrate the partnership, the companies co-hosted over 650 creators aboard Windstar’s Star Legend for its new “Legendary Winter in the Mediterranean” sailing.

“The creator economy is a billion-dollar industry with millions of people around the world producing all types of marketing content for Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, blogs, and other platforms,” said Tim Morgan, CEO of Jerne. “And those marketing efforts with experience providers are increasingly providing marketing cost savings and driving bookings to retail channels including travel advisors, OTAs, and direct sales.”