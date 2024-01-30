Welbilt GalleyCare: Redefining Support for Cruise Lines

Earlier this year Welbilt launched their unique GalleyCare package for the marine industry.

Six months in, we get an update from Alexis Bourgault, Director of Global Strategic Account at Welbilt Marine, about the offering and how it is changing the face of ongoing relationships with cruise operators.

Can you explain what Welbilt GalleyCare is?

Welbilt GalleyCare is about long-term relationships. It is about ensuring regular dialogue and support throughout the life of the equipment. Operators that purchase equipment from leading companies should have the peace of mind that no matter how many, or few, they purchase, Welbilt will be at hand to provide knowledge, expertise and assistance.

With our GalleyCare initiative, we support our customers with the industry’s most comprehensive aftermarket network of parts and service. As such, Welbilt is moving away from the break/fix and spare parts mentality and becoming a value-added service provider for improving customer profitability and loyalty. Welbilt continues to invest in aftermarket support to make it available whenever and wherever our marine customers need it. GalleyCare is an additional reason why Welbilt and Ali products will be the preferred brands for our Marine customers globally.

Welbilt GalleyCare is a dedicated programme that is focused purely on the marine industry.

Can you give more detail on the support Welbilt GalleyCare will give customers?

Welbilt GalleyCare is built around five pillars; remote technical support, onboard inspection, preventive maintenance and repair, service training, and sales and distribution of spare parts for all the Welbilt and Ali Group brands. Importantly, Welbilt GalleyCare is not just a service for Convotherm, Merrychef or even Welbilt brands. This is an Ali Group platform that covers an ever-growing list of products. For example, as well as the main Welbilt brands, we now also oversee Carpigiani and Ambach equipment.

Can you explain more about each element?

Remote technical support is created for those times when something goes wrong in the middle of the ocean. This is a dedicated marine support service accessible by email, phone or even whatsapp direct to specialists who will troubleshoot the problem and provide immediate advice. Once back in port, our technicians will go on board and Repair any issues with OEM parts that all come with a 6-month warranty.

The Onboard inspection and preventive maintenance element is a bespoke preventative maintenance programme based on the needs of the operator to provide peace of mind. Unlike 3rd party suppliers we don’t have rigid plans, we create a tailored solution for the situation and the cruise line.

As the manufacturer, we have the best possible availability of Spare Parts. We have also recently invested in a new facility in Miami, that houses the widest selection of equipment parts purely for the marine industry. You really can’t get a faster or quicker service response should you need a fast repair.

Finally, we remotely Monitor the equipment through our connected kitchen system to check on cleaning cycles, analyse the recipes and provide advice on elongating the life of the equipment.

Welbilt Galleycare is a comprehensive package that aims to support and care for all Welbilt equipment after the installation stage.

What is the main difference the Welbilt GalleyCare program brings?

Welbilt GalleyCare is unique in that we want the operator to have the best experience possible with Welbilt brands. Because of that we want to ensure that our equipment is operating at peak performance. We have an interest in making sure that operators are getting the best from their equipment. This extends beyond the GalleyCare platform to the culinary input where our Brand Ambassador, Anthony Mauboussin works with numerous operators on menu development as well as creating menus that are energy efficient.

Working with Welbilt is a long-term partnership. From the initial installation and the day to day operation, to supporting operators should issues occur, it is a responsibility that we take seriously and Welbilt GalleyCare is designed to be just that – total Galleycare from Welbilt.