Wärtsilä and Carnival Extend Decarbonization Agreement

Wärtsilä Corporation and Carnival Corporation have extended their performance-based decarbonization agreement, initially established in 2017, according to a press release.

This extension, signed in October 2023, extends the partnership until March 2030, beyond its original end date in March 2029.

The agreement covers maintenance, technical support, optimization, and fuel-saving solutions for 57 ships in the Carnival Corporation fleet, the companies said.

The agreement’s primary focus is reducing fuel consumption through optimizing Wärtsilä engines on Carnival’s ships.

This effort is critical to Carnival Corporation’s lower greenhouse gas emissions strategy.

Riccardo Cordara, AVP fleet asset management at Carnival Corporation, stated: “In extending our agreement with Wärtsilä, we are emphasizing our commitment to reducing our environmental impact as we pursue net zero emissions by 2050. The partnership and collaboration with Wärtsilä are extremely important to us, and we appreciate the ongoing support they are able to provide.”

Andy Dickinson, director of PBL at Wärtsilä, commented: “We are pleased to continue and strengthen our long-term partnership with Carnival Corporation via this agreement extension. Wärtsilä can leverage its vast experience, its in-house expertise, and its innovative approach to maintenance support to optimize performance and efficiency. The result benefits not only cruise operations but the environment as a whole.”

As part of the agreement, several services will be provided, including the provision of both scheduled and unscheduled spare parts, technical advisory for major overhauls, technical audits, crew training, equipment monitoring, technical support, and a tailored fuel savings program, a first in the industry.