Viking Announces First-Of-Their-Kind China Voyage

Viking announced three new, first-of-their-kind itineraries that will provide guests with exclusive access to China in 2024.

The new voyages range from 10 to 20 days and explore iconic cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Each itinerary also includes a domestic sailing of China’s coast that highlights rarely-seen destinations and ports to which only Viking has access, something that has never before been offered for international visitors, the company said.

The new voyages will operate from September to November on the Viking Yi Dun—formerly the Viking Sun.

The Chinese-flagged Viking Yi Dun will be the first ship dedicated specifically to the foreign market to operate domestic sailings in China.

Each voyage will offer The Viking Way of exploration, with immersive experiences to introduce guests to the people, history and culture of China, including insightful lectures, Chinese-inspired cuisine and destination experts. ­

“We are proud that Viking will be the first to operate domestic sailings in China for international travelers. Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in experiences that broaden their mind—and China, with one of the richest cultures in the world, has been inspiring travelers for centuries,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

“For more than 15 years, our Yangtze River voyages were among our highest-rated itineraries. We brought guests to China’s Yangtze River, to Beijing, to the Great Wall, to the Terra Cotta Warriors and to many other iconic places in this captivating nation. We introduced the real China to our guests, and visiting local school children was always a particular highlight. Now, we are delighted to offer such encounters once again with new voyages to a destination that never ceases to capture the imagination.”