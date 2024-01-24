Valletta Cruise Port Reports Exceptional 2023

Valletta Cruise Port has reported an exceptional 2023, reaching nearly 900,000 passenger movements, according to a press release.

This represents an increase of more than 65 percent compared to 2022.

These details were announced in a press conference by the Minister for Tourism and Public Cleanliness, Clayton Bartolo and the Chief Executive Officer of Valletta Cruise Port and Chief Operating Officer of Global Ports Holding, Stephen Xuereb.

The cruise industry in Malta contributed €85 million to the Maltese economy, of which €32 million in spending by cruise passengers with the other €53 million in spending by the cruise lines.

The port expects similar success in 2024, with over 900,000 passenger movements.

Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo said: “As a country, we will continue working to have more cruise companies homeporting in Malta. We are committed to supporting the fly and cruise sector to see it grow further. It is important that we continue to work so that the industry remains based on sustainable foundations,” stressed Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Valletta Cruise Port CEO Stephen Xuereb said: “This industry leaves a substantial impact on the Maltese Islands in economic terms: services to ships and services to passengers; flights to and from Malta with an impact on airlines and the airport, with passengers also having the option of spending several days in our country before or after their cruise. Of note is that the industry has not only achieved full normality post-pandemic, but is expanding with more than 50 brand new ships on the orderbook by cruise lines within 2028, with 11 entering the supply market during 2024. Locally prospects for 2024 are extremely positive and we believe that we will comfortably surpass the 900,000-passenger movement mark.”