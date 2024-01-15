Tokyo: A Treasure Trove of Endless Excitement

In March 2023, Japan reopened its ports to international cruise ships. Ever since, one after another, cruise ships have been calling at the Port of Tokyo and countless people have experienced the allure of Tokyo first-hand. The Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, which opened in 2020, offers easy access to Haneda Airport and Narita Airport, making it an ideal option for fly-and-cruise tours.

The terminal also offers easy access to popular areas around Tokyo. Enjoy shopping in Ginza, discover traditional Asakusa, visit the mecca of anime and manga subculture known as Akihabara, or experience Japan’s hottest trends in Shibuya, which is also home to the famous Shibuya Scramble Crossing, all easily accessible within 30 minutes by car.

In addition to these popular destinations, seasonal attractions abound. The port is particularly busy in spring and fall, as the comfortable weather makes these seasons ideal for visiting Japan. Spring is also cherry blossom season, with cherry trees in full bloom everywhere you go. Chidorigafuchi (Imperial Palace) and Nakameguro are known for their especially lush display of cherry blossoms, offering a luxurious viewing experience when in full bloom. The beautiful fresh greenery across Japan is sure to be a highlight of any trip.

Summer is the time for fireworks and festivals. Sumida River, Tokyo Bay (Harumi and Daiba), and Meiji Shrine are known for their fireworks, while the Awa Odori Dance at Koenji is one of the largest festivals. It’s always fun to roam around while munching on snacks from festival food stalls. To really get into the festival mood, rent a yukata and stroll around the streets in style. If you want to enjoy the warm weather in beach resort style, head over to the Izu Islands, where the blue ocean waters are crystal clear. With snorkeling, dolphin watching, and surfing, you won’t believe you’re still in Tokyo.

Fall is prime time for enjoying the autumn leaves. Bask in the dazzling colors of autumn foliage at Japanese gardens like Rikugien and Koishikawa Korakuen or marvel at the brilliant yellow ginkgo trees at Yoyogi Park. Consider taking some time before or after your cruise to venture out of Tokyo and take a dip in the hot springs at Hakone while enjoying views of Mt. Fuji; see shrines, temples, and the Great Buddha in Kamakura; or visit nature-rich Nikko and stop by Nikko Toshogu Shrine, where Edo-period shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu is enshrined.

Winter is a time of clear weather and crisp, clean air, offering dazzling nighttime views of the city from Tokyo Tower (333 meters high) and Tokyo Skytree (634 meters high), the tallest tower in the world. Decorative lights illuminate Roppongi and Marunouchi in a must-see display of wintry cheer. Or get a more intimate taste of traditional Japanese culture by taking part in events at shrines and temples, such as a New Year’s visit to Meiji Shrine or the Setsubun festivities at Sensoji Temple.

Tokyo offers endless attractions, and there’s no better way to visit than by cruise. Queen Elizabeth and MSC Bellissima will make their first calls at the port in 2024, joining many other cruise ships with plans to visit, including the Spectrum of the Seas. And in winter of 2025, the Silver Dawn is scheduled to depart from the Port of Tokyo on a world cruise.

At the Port of Tokyo, plans are underway to renovate the Harumi Passenger Ship Terminal for small- and medium-sized ships, which is set to reopen in 2025. Let the Port of Tokyo serve as your base from which to explore the endless allure of Tokyo and Japan.

The Official Tokyo Travel Guide: https://www.gotokyo.org/en/index.html

Tokyo International Cruise Terminal: https://www.gotokyo.org/en/plan/getting-around/cruise-terminal/index.html