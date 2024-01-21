Swan Hellenic’s Antarctica Expedition to Host Chef Silvia Manser

Chef Silvia Manser will join Swan Hellenic’s 18-day “In Shackleton’s Footsteps” Antarctica expedition, according to a press release.

Part of the Maris project, a collaborative initiative between Swan Hellenic and JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs, the journey sails roundtrip from Ushuaia, departing on January 21, 2024.

Throughout the sailing, guests will have the chance to taste Chef Manser’s signature dishes and attend a Gala Dinner with a specially curated menu personally presented by the chef. Additionally, guests will enjoy a live cooking show as well as gastronomic excursions ashore to explore local culinary traditions and specialties.

In addition to culinary delights, guests will have the opportunity to observe the wildlife, including penguins, seals, whales and seabirds. The expedition also features a visit to the Falkland Islands, known for endemic birdlife. The voyage concludes with a crossing of the Drake Passage before returning to Ushuaia.

Daniel Lehmann, president of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs, said: “We are delighted to partner with Swan Hellenic. This is a unique opportunity for us to bring our international gastronomic expertise to discriminating connoisseurs on exceptional voyages around the world.”