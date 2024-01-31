Swan Hellenic Unveils 2025 Voyages

Swan Hellenic unveiled its 2025 cruises, featuring new itineraries across West Africa, the Mediterranean and Latin America, as well as the Arctic and Antarctic, according to a press release.

From Brazil to the Bijagós Archipelago, Norway to Canada, Argentina to South Africa, and Madagascar to Italy, there are nearly 60 itineraries.

Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “We’re delighted with the itineraries our specialists have curated for 2025. They not only build on our pioneering 2023 and 2024 cultural expedition cruises but also bring entirely new opportunities for curious minds to expand their horizons in 2025”.

New for 2025 is an Amazon River exploration odyssey in Brazil and two new Mediterranean voyages.

The new Mediterranean cruises explore some of the ancient and medieval culture, many with UNESCO World Heritage status.

The first one is the 10-night “Contrasts of Mediterranean Culture”, aboard the SH Diana, departing Palermo for Venice on August 20, 2025, and exploring the Sicilian, Montenegrin and Croatian coasts. Ports of call include Lipari, Giardini Naxos and Taormina, Gallipoli, Monopoli, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Split, Hvar and Rovinj.

The 19-night “Exploring South America from Barbados to Brazil” onboard the SH Vega sails from Bridgetown in Barbados on October 12, 2025, to Salvador de Bahia in South America. Guests will visit Georgetown, Paramaribo, Îles du Salut, Belém, the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Fortaleza and Recife. The highlight of this cruise is a four-day detour up the Amazon River to Macapa, Iquiqui and Gurupa in the heart of the jungle, returning through the Breves Narrows, upriver from Belém in the Thousand Islands region.