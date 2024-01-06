Silversea Officially Names Silver Nova; Nina Compton as Godmother

Silversea has officially named its newest addition to the fleet, the Silver Nova, during a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, January 4.

The naming ceremony began with a performance of the U.S. national anthem by Rachel York followed by a screening of a commemorative video to honor Silversea’s 30th anniversary, which the brand celebrates in 2024.

Reverend Sanford Sears and Rabbi Adam Watstein blessed the ship. Silversea’s President Barbara Muckermann and Royal Caribbean Group’s President and CEO Jason Liberty addressed members of the brand’s extended family and announced the ship’s Godmother: chef, restaurateur and television personality Nina Compton.

Accompanied by Captain Cosimo Pontillo, Compton officially named the Silver Nova and triggered a bottle of champagne to smash on the ship’s hull, followed by a toast to mark the momentous occasion.

“After years of research, development, and collaboration, we are all incredibly proud to officially welcome Silver Nova into Royal Caribbean Group’s fleet. Silver Nova is a game changer, a new vision for the ultra-luxury travel experience,” said Liberty. “We will continue to push boundaries and innovate the vacation experience in 2024 with our three global brands that, together, turn the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations for our guests around the world.”

“It is fitting that we officially named Silver Nova – a truly pioneering ship – in the same year Silversea celebrates its 30th anniversary: the ship connects our history with our tomorrow, striking a perfect balance between our Brand’s refined heritage and the future of ultra-luxury cruise travel,” said Muckermann.

“Launching this pioneering ship would not have been possible without the invaluable support of Jason Liberty, and all involved at Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea, and Meyer Werft. A strong expression of our brand positioning, Silver Nova will immerse guests into the world’s most enriching destinations, championing human connection and cultural discovery. For this reason, Chef Nina Compton is the perfect fit for the ship’s Godmother – her values perfectly align with those at the heart of our S.A.L.T. culinary program, and I have no doubt she will inspire our guests to engage meaningfully with the planet and its people.”

“I am honored to have been named Godmother of Silver Nova,” said Compton. “Throughout my life, I have explored the many ways in which the world’s cuisines – especially that of my home nation, St. Lucia, and the Caribbean more broadly – strengthen human connections, facilitate cultural discovery, and honor heritage, tradition, and identity. I believe food and drink have the power to bond people, providing insight into a community’s customs as a unifying language. I hope that my journey inspires Silver Nova’s guests to connect meaningfully with the destinations they visit and their people, forging strong relationships, broadening horizons, and providing self-enrichment.”