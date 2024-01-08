Twitter Facebook Linkedin
SeaDream Appoints Walter Littlejohn As Chief Sales Officer

Walter Littlejohn

SeaDream Yacht Club has appointed Walter Littlejohn as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), according to a press statement.

Bringing over three decades of extensive experience in the cruise industry, including several executive and leaderships roles, Littlejohn will assume the responsibility of overseeing and leading SeaDream Yacht Club’s global sales efforts across all markets globally.

“Walter brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our growing SeaDream team, with a proven track record in driving performance and fostering team success in the luxury segment. I am thrilled to welcome him to the SeaDream family”, said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“Walter joins us at a time of growth. His deep knowledge and passion for the cruise industry combined with attention to details, strategic mindset and team spirit is a unique combination that will be crucial in writing the next chapter in the story of SeaDream Yacht Club”, said Brynestad.

