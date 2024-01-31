Sea Cloud Spirit to Homeport in Puerto Rico in 2025

Sea Cloud Cruises announced its 2025 Caribbean season headlined by four new itineraries featuring Puerto Rico onboard the Sea Cloud Spirit, according to a press release.

Homeporting in San Juan in January 2025, the new ship will operate itineraries that feature overnights in Caribbean ports including St. Barts, Virgin Gorda and Norman Island.

“Old San Juan’s narrow cobblestone streets, lively music and aromas of mofongo set the perfect scene for Sea Cloud Spirit guests to begin or conclude their Caribbean journey, ” said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises.

“Puerto Rico’s robust airlift with direct service from over 20 gateways across North America gives travelers flexibility and our team is poised to reveal special programming on these sailings in the coming weeks.”

Sea Cloud Spirit 2025 Puerto Rico sailings are:

A six-night cruise from Philipsburg, St. Maarten to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Destinations include Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; Gustavia, St. Barthelemy; Norman Island, British Virgin Islands and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jan. 4 – 10.

A seven-night itinerary sailing roundtrip from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Destinations include Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; Norman Island, British Virgin Islands; Gustavia, St. Barthelemy; St. John’s, Antigua; St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jan. 10 – 17.

A seven-night San Juan, Puerto Rico roundtrip: Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; Norman Island, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Gustavia, St. Barthelemy; St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jan. 17 – 24.

An eight-night cruise from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Phillipsburg, St. Maarten: St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; Norman Island, British Virgin Islands; Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Charlestown, Nevis; Gustavia, St. Barthelemy; Phillipsburg, St. Maarten. Jan. 24 – Feb.1.

“As we prepare to assume operations of the San Juan cruise terminals through a public-private partnership with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, we are excited to strengthen our relationship with Sea Cloud Cruises as they expand their itineraries to ports managed by Global Ports Holding,” said Federico González-Denton, general manager of San Juan Cruise Port.

“The entire Sea Cloud fleet has been sailing into Antigua Cruise Port since 2019, and Sea Cloud Spirit will sail into Nassau Cruise Port for its inaugural visit in March 2024. The January 2025 sailings from San Juan will be a fantastic addition to support the growth of this partnership. These sailings also align perfectly with our vision to leverage our extensive relationships with the cruise lines to expand the offerings of San Juan Cruise Port once the operational handover is completed.”