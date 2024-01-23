Twitter Facebook Linkedin
RWS Global Appoints Neil Palomba to Advisory Board

Neil Palomba

RWS Global announced the appointment of Neil Palomba, former COO of Carnival Corporation, as their new Advisory Board Member leading the growth of their sea division, according to a press release.

Palomba brings over 25 years of experience to the position, with leadership roles at MSC, Costa Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line.

“We are thrilled to welcome Neil Palomba aboard our team,” said Ryan Stana, Chairman and CEO of RWS Global.

“His bank of knowledge and experience in the cruise industry will be invaluable as we expand our offerings at sea and dive deeper into the market.”

In his new role at RWS Global, Palomba will collaborate with the team to expand their design models and entertainment experiences into their sea division. As a member of the advisory board, he will identify opportunities for sustained growth.

“I couldn’t be happier to join the team at RWS Global and be a part of revolutionizing the entertainment experience in the cruise industry,” said Palomba. “I am confident that together, we can significantly impact and create unforgettable experiences for cruise-goers.”

 

