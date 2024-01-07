Royal Caribbean Partners with Eurovision Song Contest

Royal Caribbean International is now an Official Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest for 2024 and 2025, according to a press release.

Sponsoring the world’s largest live music event, Royal Caribbean will bring to life a variety of experiences, including brand exposure throughout the event, host-city promotion and more.

The new partnership will debut ahead of the upcoming 68th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Malmö, Sweden, in May 2024, and broadcast in the 37 participating countries with millions of viewers online. This will also mark the start of Royal Caribbean’s European season with six ships sailing from eight cities across the continent.

Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International, said: “As two world-renowned brands that are known for delivering memorable moments to millions across the globe, the combination of Royal Caribbean International and Eurovision Song Contest makes the ultimate partnership that will bring to life the very best of world-class live entertainment and a fusion of cultures from all over. With more than 60 historic years of the Eurovision Song Contest, we’re proud to partner with an iconic brand that has a global audience, which only continues to grow with the popularity of an event that has become a cultural moment for so many around the world.”

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest said: “We’re thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with Royal Caribbean International. The Eurovision Song Contest and Royal Caribbean share a passion for creating unforgettable experiences that unite people from all around the world. We look forward to making new memories for our fans and guests alike and can’t wait to set sail together on this new adventure!”

Details on how to get tickets for the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest with Royal Caribbean will be revealed in the coming months.