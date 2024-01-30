Resorts World Cruises Offers Free Ferry Service

Resorts World Cruises has announced a complimentary ferry service for guests traveling from Pazhou port to Hong Kong. It is offered exclusively for passengers booked on select upcoming sailings on the Resorts World One, according to a press release.

The free ferry service is scheduled to coincide with the departure dates of the three-night Sanya Cruise and the five-night Vietnam Cruise, offering a seamless connection for guests. Upon arrival at the China Ferry Terminal in Hong Kong, complimentary shuttle buses will transport guests to the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, where they will embark on their cruises.

Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises, said: “The Hong Kong homeport for Resorts World One is one of the most convenient homeports for many travelers from Mainland China, especially from Guangzhou and the Greater Bay Area. As part of our ongoing efforts to actively promote cruising from Hong Kong, we are providing complimentary high-speed premium ferry services from the Pazhou port to Hong Kong, which will provide a seamless and comfortable experience for guests from both key areas.”

He acknowledged local agencies’ support and added: “With the first ferry departure on 28 January 2024, we are sincerely grateful to the local agencies for their support in making the first ferry service arrangement a success. We look forward to exploring future collaborations and opportunities to grow the regional cruise tourism industry.”

Resorts World One offers a variety of itineraries to destinations such as Sanya, Da Nang, and Nha Trang, as well as Naha and Miyakojima in Okinawa.