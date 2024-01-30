Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Queen Elizabeth Makes Maiden Voyage to Port Lincoln

Queen Elizabeth

The Port of Lincoln welcomed Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth for the first time on Sunday, January 28, 2024, according to a press release.

The Queen Elizabeth made its inaugural visit to Port Lincoln as a part of a rerouted itinerary due to unfavorable weather in Queensland. To commemorate the maiden visit, the City of Port Lincoln’s Mayor Diana Mislov and Chief Executive Officer Eric Brown presented the ship’s captain with a welcome plaque.

Mayor Diana Mislov said: “To welcome such a prestigious cruise ship to our shores is an extraordinary honor and is evidence of the exceptional welcome program we offer, and the breadth of activities passengers can enjoy whilst in our region. I know our cruise volunteers will provide the outstanding level of warmth and service that they have become renowned for.

“This unscheduled arrival brings the number of cruise ships to Port Lincoln this cruise season to ten,” said Naomi Blacker, Manager Economic and Tourism Growth. “Cruise passengers make a valuable contribution to Port Lincoln on the day of their visit, but importantly, they often result in repeat visitation for longer visits in the future and positive word of mouth.”

The ship is currently sailing its 17-night Tasmania And Queensland voyage which departed from Sydney on January 15.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.