Princess Cruises Salutes 65th Anniversary of Alaska Statehood

Princess Cruises saluted Alaska on its 65th anniversary of statehood, just as the line readies for its 55th anniversary of sailing to Alaska.

“Alaska’s statehood marked a historic moment in American history, opening doors to a world of opportunities and possibilities, and we salute this very important anniversary,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess. “Princess Cruises has been a proud partner in Alaska’s growth and prosperity, providing unforgettable experiences, contributing to its economy and fostering a deep appreciation for its unique heritage. We look back with pride on the incredible memories we’ve shared with millions of guests who have explored its pristine wilderness, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant communities with us.”

Princess Cruises will celebrate its milestone anniversary in 2024, with the biggest season yet featuring 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations on seven ships.

New for 2024 are seven-day Inside Passage itineraries, many including Glacier Bay National Park, sailing roundtrip from Vancouver onboard the Ruby Princess. The cruises feature four ports of call, including Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan along with visits to Endicott Arm and scenic cruising of Dawes Glacier.

In addition, Princess is offering over 20 cruisetours with two new cruisetours to debut in 2024: