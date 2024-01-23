Port of Dover Begins 2024 with Six Inaugural Calls

The port of Dover will begin 2024 with six inaugural calls, increased and regular visits from different cruise lines, and days with three ships in at once, according to a press release.

The Dover Waterfront was recently re-developed and is home to a new marina and surrounding recreational areas of the Marina Curve and Clocktower Square.

Dover hosts over 20 cruise lines and sees hundreds of thousands of passengers per year, according to a statement.

“There is no doubt that 2024 will be an unforgettable year for us,” said Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover. “We eagerly await the return of all our cruise lines and can’t wait to welcome those that are visiting us for the first time. The stunning view of the White Cliffs and Dover Castle is a highlight of any cruise, and our excellent customer service and unrivaled location ensures a seamless and unforgettable holiday for all.”

Dover offers the quickest route to London, taking just over an hour on the high-speed train. It’s easily accessible by motorway and provides the fastest sea crossing to Europe, making it a key transportation hub for Kent and the Capital.

“We are delighted to be returning to Dover once again, with five cruises setting sail to beautiful destinations including Norway, Iceland, Portugal and the Azores this summer,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“The beautiful White Cliffs of Dover provide a stunning backdrop for our guests as they begin their cruises on board our fleet of smaller-sized ships and featuring hand-crafted itineraries designed to take them to the very best places at the very best times,” Ward added.