Ponant Includes Airfare on Select 2024 Alaska Itineraries

Ponant will offer complimentary roundtrip airfare from U.S. gateways on select 2024 Alaska sailings, according to a press release.

Travel advisors will also receive one $250 gift card per booking made between January 8 – 31, 2024.

The three itineraries (across eight departures) sail from Vancouver, Sitka, and Seward and feature a team of naturalist-guides.

The nine-day “Emblematic Alaska” itinerary takes passengers from Vancouver through the Johnstone Strait and the Inside Passage. Rates start at $5,530 per guest.

The 11-day “Majestic Alaska” sails from Sitka to the Elfin Cove and the Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. Rates start at $7,480 per guest.

The 12-day “Alaska, Nature on a Grand Scale” starts in Seward and ends in Vancouver, taking guests to the Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, the Misty Fjords National Monument, and the Inside Passage and Johnstone Strait. Rates start at $7,600 per guest.