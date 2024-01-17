Paul Gauguin Cruises Launches Wave Season Promotion

Paul Gauguin Cruises is launching its “Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti” wave promotion with a $500 shipboard credit per suite or stateroom, a welcome bottle of Champagne and a chocolate treat, according to a press release.

The offer is applicable on itineraries ranging from seven to 14 nights throughout 2024. Guests can use the shipboard credit for treatments at the Algotherm Spa, land and sea excursions, gift shop splurges and more.

In addition, the promotion includes an incentive for travel advisors offering up to a $500 gift card for every newly deposited booking made through February 16, 2024.

“Renowned for revealing Polynesia with artful authenticity, Paul Gauguin Cruises is the perfect choice for those clients dreaming of celebrating a honeymoon, an anniversary, Valentine’s Day, or every day in the most romantic place on Earth,” said Susan Robison, general manager, sales and marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“Exploring Tahiti’s fabled landscapes aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, a small ship purpose-built to navigate the enchanting lagoons here, rewards guests with a blissfully carefree ambiance, incredible cuisine enjoyed in casually elegant open-seating venues, the genuine hospitality of our friendly crew, and the easy luxury of our all-inclusive fares.”

Featured 2024 voyages include: