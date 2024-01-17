Paul Gauguin Cruises Launches Wave Season Promotion

Paul Gauguin Cruises is launching its “Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti” wave promotion with a $500 shipboard credit per suite or stateroom, a welcome bottle of Champagne and a chocolate treat, according to a press release.
The offer is applicable on itineraries ranging from seven to 14 nights throughout 2024. Guests can use the shipboard credit for treatments at the Algotherm Spa, land and sea excursions, gift shop splurges and more.
In addition, the promotion includes an incentive for travel advisors offering up to a $500 gift card for every newly deposited booking made through February 16, 2024.
“Renowned for revealing Polynesia with artful authenticity, Paul Gauguin Cruises is the perfect choice for those clients dreaming of celebrating a honeymoon, an anniversary, Valentine’s Day, or every day in the most romantic place on Earth,” said Susan Robison, general manager, sales and marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises.
“Exploring Tahiti’s fabled landscapes aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, a small ship purpose-built to navigate the enchanting lagoons here, rewards guests with a blissfully carefree ambiance, incredible cuisine enjoyed in casually elegant open-seating venues, the genuine hospitality of our friendly crew, and the easy luxury of our all-inclusive fares.”
Featured 2024 voyages include:
- A seven-night Tahiti and the Society Islands itinerary departing on Jul 27, 2024, with ports of call in Motu Mahana and Bora Bora, among others.
- A 10-night Society Islands and Tuamotus sailing departing on Dec 11, 2024, exploring Huahine, Bora Bora, Society Islands; Rangiroa, Fakarava, Tuamotus; Motu Mahana (private island)/Taha’a, Moorea, Society Islands; Tahiti.
- An 11-night Cook Islands and the Society Islands voyage, sailing on Nov 30, 2024, with overnights in Bora Bora and Moorea.
- A 14-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook Islands and Society Islands itinerary, departing on Nov 10, 2024, with visits to Lautoka and Viti Levu in Fiji and Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Society Islands, among other destinations.