Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces New Wellness-Themed Sailing

Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin Cruises announced a complimentary Yoga and Wellness program for guests sailing on the Cook Islands and Society Islands itinerary aboard the Paul Gauguin, sailing on April 13, 2024.

The program will feature a range of wellness activities, from beach yoga on the line’s private motu to workshops on overall wellness, movement and posture.

 Part of The Gauguin’s Themed Enrichment Voyages, the 11-night voyage will be hosted by two experts in holistic wellness: Dr. Sarah Rothman, a Board Licensed Naturopath; and Tammy Gibson, a yoga instructor specializing in the power of intentional movement and mindfulness. 

 “On its own, a French Polynesian voyage aboard The Gauguin is the perfect elixir for a well-balanced life, and the complimentary activities offered during our Yoga and Wellness Cruise add a restorative dimension to the overall experience for our guests,” said Susan Robison, general manager, sales and marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises. 

Throughout the sailing, guests will enjoy early morning yoga and Pilates classes aboard the ship, and a beach yoga session on Motu Mahana/Taha’a; a Posture Workshop on spinal movement; a Gyrokinesis Workshop addressing energy pathways and range of motion through rhythmic movement sequences; lectures on aging well, detoxification and adrenal balance; and a signature juice of the day.

 

