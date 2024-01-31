Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Palomba Joins Ligabue Group as Board Member of Plantours

Palomba has joined Plantours

Neil Palomba has joined the board of Plantours Kreuzfahrten, which is owned and operated by the Ligabue Group.

According to a statement, Palomba, with a career at MSC Crociere, Costa Crociere and Carnival Cruise Line behind him, will be bringing his experience to support the phase of expansion and development of the cruise segment of the Ligabue Group.

“With the entry of Neil Palomba into Plantours,” said Group President, Inti Ligabue. “We are continuing the process of shaping the cruise company of the future. Neil Palomba will be a major asset: his strengths lie in his great experience and strategy ability, thanks to which he will bolster the vision to support the board and the management.”

Plantours operates in the ocean-going market with the Hamburg, and also owns a number of river ships. The company recently expanded its fleet with purchase of the Sans Souci luxury boutique river ship.

The company said that Palomba will help focus the company on the transformation of Plantours Kreuzfahrten. He will be working closely with the business owner and the company management, contributing to the implementation of the sales and marketing, pricing and revenue management strategies.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.