Oceania Cruises’ Riviera Arrives in Asia for the First Time

The Riviera is currently offering its first ever season in the Asia-Pacific region for Oceania Cruises.

After debuting crossing the Suez Canal in December, the Oceania Cruises’ vessel is now offering a series of itineraries to Southeast Asia, the Far East and the Indian Ocean.

After leaving from Mumbai on Jan. 8, the Riviera is presently offering a 20-night cruise to Singapore that includes additional destinations in India, as well as ports of call in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Following its first cruise in Asia, the 2012-built ship is set to offer a one-way cruise that sails from Singapore to Bangkok.

The one-way itinerary features visits to Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.

Continuing its maiden season in the region, the Riviera is also set to offer itineraries to Myanmar, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China and more.

In total, the local season of the 1,260-guest ship includes a total of 25 unique voyages, ranging from ten to 82 days.

According to Oceania Cruises, the decision to move the Riviera from its traditional winter itineraries in the Caribbean is an answer to a strong demand for remote and exotic destinations.

During the cruises, guests will have the opportunity to explore the Great Wall, Bangkok’s Grand Palace, Ha Long Bay and Kyoto’s temples and gardens, among other sights in Asia, the company added.

The itineraries also allow the exploration of more off-the-beaten-path places like the island of Ishigaki in Japan and Hue Imperial city on Vietnam’s Perfume River.

After a major refurbishment in late 2022, the Riviera debuted reimagined suites and staterooms, in addition to updated and refreshed public areas.

Among the new features of the ship are restyled bars and lounges, as well as elevated social experiences, and fully refurbished dining venues.