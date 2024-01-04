Oceania Cruises Announces New 2024-25 Sailings to Africa and Asia

Oceania Cruises announced three brand new itineraries onboard the Riviera exploring the continents of Africa and Asia in 2024 and 2025, according to a press release.

The new itineraries include the 59-day Grand Voyage, which allows guests to explore off-the-beaten-path ports across Africa and Asia. The Riviera will sail from Barcelona and visit the Canary Islands before heading down the western coast of Africa visiting the ports of Senegal, Gambia and Ghana with an overnight stay in Walvis Bay, Namibia. Guests will also spend the night in Cape Town followed by a visit to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania; the Seychelles; Maldives; Thailand; and Malaysia, before the journey ends in Singapore.

“These longer, destination-immersive voyages offer curious, well-traveled guests the chance to explore some of the most off-the-beaten-path ports in the world, all from the elegant surroundings of Riviera. Sailing from Europe to Asia, via both coasts of Africa, is a true bucket list journey, combining iconic cities and unknown gems, with our incredible onboard service and the best value in luxury cruising, these voyages are hard to resist,” said Frank A Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Riviera’s new itineraries include: