Norwegian Viva Visits Curacao for the First Time

Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Norwegian Viva, visited Curacao for the first time on Wednesday, January 3.

As per the maritime tradition, a plaque exchange ceremony took place onboard the ship, attended by the captain of the ship, representatives from Curacao Ports Authority (CPA), Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and its agent, Maduro Shipping.

Norwegian’s second Prima Class, launched in August 2023, arrived in Willemstad from  Oranjestad, Aruba while sailing its nine-night Caribbean voyage which departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 29.

Upon leaving the port, the Viva set course for Kralendijk, Bonaire, followed by a visit to Castries, St Lucia and Basseterre, St. Kitts before returning to San Juan on Sunday, January 7.

 

