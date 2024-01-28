Norwegian Sky Ready for Homeporting Program in the Dominican Republic

The Norwegian Sky is set to kick off its homeporting season in the Dominican Republic.

Starting on Jan. 29, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel will offer a series of nine- to 14-night cruises departing from La Romana.

Sailing to the Southern and the Eastern Caribbean, the port-intensive itineraries visit a series of destinations in the region, such as Tortola and St. Vincent.

The first sailing of the program sees the Norwegian Sky offering a 14-night cruise that sails to 14 different ports.

Cruising roundtrip from La Romana, the itinerary includes visits to Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. John’s, Antigua; Roseau, Dominica; Castries, St. Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Scarborough, Tobago; St. George’s, Grenada; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and Catalina Island, in the Dominican Republic.

Extending through late April, the winter program in the Southern Caribbean also includes a repositioning cruise to Miami.

The one-way itinerary sails for three nights and features a visit to Puerto Plata before arriving in South Florida.

Once in PortMiami, the Norwegian Sky is set to resume its regular schedule of three- to nine-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Following a fall season in Canada & New England, the vessel kicks off its first winter season in Asia and the Indian Ocean in November.

The program includes itineraries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Far East, Africa, the Seychelles and more.

The Norwegian Sky is set to return to the Dominican Republic for more itineraries leaving from La Romana during the winter 2025-26 winter.

Fresh off a routine drydock in the Grand Bahama shipyard, the Norwegian Sky originally entered service in 1999.

Built in Germany, the 77,000-ton ship has capacity for over 2,000 guests and boasts more than 240 balcony cabins.