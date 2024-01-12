Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Two New Appointments

Norwegian Cruise Line has appointed Jeff Cuellar as the new CEO of Sixthman and Neil Brodie as head of the “Experiences at Sea” division, according to a press release.

Both roles were previously held by Anthony Diaz, who will remain with the brand as a special advisor through June 2024.

As the new CEO of Sixthman, Cuellar will focus on bringing communities together through diverse experiences. He will also be responsible for continuing to position Sixthman as the leader in the entertainment-based cruise space.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line said: “Sixthman had an incredible year, welcoming new communities to experience the magic that the team delivers at sea. Much of that success was built upon the foundation laid by Anthony Diaz during his tenure, and we at NCL thank him for all of his efforts over the years. Now, I am excited to welcome the next chapter for Sixthman with Jeff Cuellar as the newly appointed CEO. Given his strong 24-year track record in the entertainment and hospitality industry, I am confident Jeff is the perfect person to lead Sixthman forward into its very bright future and continue to build on its 2023 successes.”

In his new role, Brodie will lead the sales, growth and business operations, meetings and incentives department across the NCL, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

“I’m thrilled to have Neil Brodie step into this role as vice president overseeing the development of corporate events, incentive groups and full-ship charter programs for all three brands,” said Herrera. “Neil has proven to be an integral leader within the Company by guiding the team to have its most successful year in 2023, and I have no doubt that he will continue to accelerate on the tremendous growth this year.”

“I am honored and extremely humbled to have been given the opportunity to lead the passionate, hardworking and talented team at Sixthman,” said Cuellar. “Over the last few years, I’ve been able to witness the incredible work the team does to produce the absolute best festivals at sea and bring guests from all over the world together to celebrate a shared passion and enjoy personal fan-to-artist experiences that go beyond what a vacation can be. I look forward to building on the strong momentum and legacy that Anthony Diaz and Andy Levine have created and charting new paths for our team and guests to embrace our ‘Live Loud’ culture.”

“I’m tremendously honored to have this opportunity to lead our team into the new year following an incredibly outstanding 2023,” said Brodie. “The future is incredibly bright, and our team is the best in the business as they are extremely passionate about offering one-of-a-kind group events by tailoring our clients’ wants and needs to the right ship, itinerary and experience across all three brands — their dedication is unmatched.”