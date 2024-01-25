Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Norwegian Adds Caribbean Cruises from New Orleans and Port Canaveral

Norwegian Epic

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed new Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries for Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Epic from New Orleans and Port Canaveral, Fla, according to a press release.

The company noted guest demand for warm-weather destinations this fall.

As a result, Norwegian is opening for sale new seven-day round-trip cruises to the Western Caribbean from the Big Easy starting on Oct. 20, 2024 aboard Norwegian Getaway, as well as voyages to the Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Fla. beginning on Oct. 30, 2024 on Norwegian Epic.

Both ships will see their European seasons trimmed.

“The Caribbean continues to be a hotspot for our guests all around the world, especially during the fall and winter seasons,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are constantly looking to provide our guests with the best vacation possible especially from accessible homeports, and it was a no-brainer to bring two of our largest ships to sail more picturesque, tropical cruises from New Orleans and Port Canaveral, Fla.”

