New Global Fresh Fish Program for Holland America

Holland America Line has launched a global fresh fish program whereby the cruise line is sourcing some 80 different types of fish from 60 ports worldwide, according to Michael Stendebach, vice president, food and beverage.

Stendebach promised that fresh fish sourced locally is served onboard in less than 48 hours, going from port to plate.

Examples of different fish include monkfish in Norway, Patagonian toothfish and bonito in South America, barramundi, flathead and Tasmanian Atlantic salmon in Australia, red mullet in the Mediterranean, and mackerel in the North Atlantic.

At the same time, Stendebach noted, the cruise line is making efforts not to source certain species that are not considered sustainable or suffer from overfishing, including Alaskan king crab.

The fresh fish is offered at no extra charge in the main dining rooms.

Holland America has also named Chef Masaharu Morimoto as its fresh fish ambassador. In addition, at press time, he was slated to open a stand-alone restaurant on the Nieuw Amsterdam called Morimoto By Sea. The menu will emphasize fresh fish dishes, Asian-inspired dishes and beverages created by the chef.

Morimoto’s signature style dishes are also available in the ships’ dining rooms across the fleet, while a pop-up restaurant concept will be rolled out fleetwide by early 2024.

A spokesperson said there will be a $55 cover charge for the pop-up restaurants and Morimoto By Sea, plus 18 percent gratuity.

The main dining room dishes include fresh black cod yuzu, epice lobster tails, fresh halibut XO with Asian vegetables, dried shrimp and scallop XO sauce.

The pop-up restaurants will feature crispy fried whole fish, shrimp Morimoto style, Maine lobster, broiled beef tenderloin with Japanese-style mushroom sauce, Jidori chicken teriyaki, and more, as well as alcoholic beverages such as Morimoto brut rose, wines and saki.

At Morimoto by Sea appetizers include sushi plates, tuna pizza, calamari salad and pork dumplings with fried whole fish, yellowtail tuna, lobster, slow cooked Alaskan salmon, broiled beef tenderloin and more offered among the main courses. Desserts include dark chocolate sphere, baked tofu cheesecake, white chocolate lime ganache and a trio of sorbets.

A separate sushi menu is also featured.

Holland America laid the foundation for its fresh fish program in Alaska where the ships are said to serve more than 2,000 pounds of Alaska salmon, 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod, 800 pounds of Alaska halibut, 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish and more on every cruise.

Excerpt from the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2023-2024