New Cruise Ship Orderbook Data Report Now Available to Download

The new Cruise Ship Orderbook Data Report presents a yearly account of ships on order listing all years from 1988 through 2024, giving an overview of ship ordering trends, supply growth, and the future as planned by cruise operators over the years.

The new report, available PDF and with an optional Excel addendum, delivers instantly via email and covers supply growth from 1988 through 2028.

Here’s what’s onboard:

40 years of data: Cruise through 1988-2028, exploring year-by-year breakdowns of ships on order and visualizing capacity growth.

Detailed ship profiles: data includes cruise lines, ships, shipyards, tonnage, passenger capacity, and (where available) sailing regions and delivery dates.

Trendspotting at a glance: Visualize key trends in tonnage, passenger capacity, and order volume with insightful charts and graphs.

Concise summaries: Navigate essential data easily with orderbook capacity summaries, yearly breakdowns, and cost analyses.

Pre- and post-pandemic insights: Compare pre- and post-COVID-19 orderbooks to understand the industry’s evolving landscape.

Convenient access: Get started right away with instant download.

Optional in-depth analysis: For deeper dives, upgrade to include an Excel data addendum for further exploration.

This report is an essential guide to get a clear understanding of supply growth in the cruise industry, its historical trajectory and future potential.

