New Cruise Documentary Being Filmed on Artania

A new VOX cruise documentary is currently being filmed onboard Phoenix Reisen’s Artania, which is currently sailing the first leg of its world voyage.

The yet-to-be-named documentary will be produced by Bewegte Zeiten, the same production company which made 500 episodes of the German documentary series Verrückt Nach Meer (Crazy about the Sea).

According to the casting call, the filming will take place while the Artania is sailing the Caribbean route from Barbados to Colon in Panama and on the subsequent trip from Panama to San Francisco.

The documentary will feature guests, interns as well as crew members of the Artania.

Further details about the new VOX cruise format are yet to be released. However, it is expected that the documentary will be broadcast sometime this year.

The Artania embarked on its world tour from Hamburg, Germany, and is currently cruising Central America. After sailing for 143 nights, the journey will end in Savona, Italy on May 14, 2024.