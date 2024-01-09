New 2024 Drydock Report Out Now

The new 2024 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News is out now, with more drydock days predicted in 2024 than ever before for the cruise industry.

The report provides a comprehensive 120-page overview of the market, including a 2024-2025-2026 drydocking schedule, interviews with key executives, and case studies of recent refits. It also includes information on how cruise ship drydocks work, as well as data and analysis to help suppliers plan their bids and forecast for the future.

The report is available for purchase as a PDF download, and an Excel addendum is also available. The addendum provides an Excel/XLS file of all drydockings by ship, from 2012 to 2026, organized by operator, ship, and capacity.

The 2024 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the cruise ship refit business. It provides comprehensive data, analysis, and insights that can help suppliers plan their bids and forecast for the future.

This 120-page PDF dives deep into the $3 billion annual market, offering: